Advertisement

US job postings edge lower, to 6.49 million

U.S. employers advertised for slightly fewer jobs in August while their hiring ticked up modestly.
U.S. employers advertised for slightly fewer jobs in August while their hiring ticked up modestly.(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. employers advertised for slightly fewer jobs in August while their hiring ticked up modestly.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that the number of U.S. job postings on the last day of August dipped to 6.49 million, down from 6.70 million July.

A year earlier, employers posted 7.17 job openings.

Hiring in August edged up to 5.92 million, slightly above the 5.90 million job applicants hired in July.

The government reported last Friday that the U.S. economy generated 661,000 jobs in September, marking the third straight month of slower hiring after an initial burst as the recovery began to recover from the spring virus-related lockdowns.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Fed’s Powell: Lack of further stimulus imperils recovery

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the economic recovery has slowed in recent months compared with its rapid improvement in May and June.

Business

US trade deficit up to $67.1 billion in August, 14-year high

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years.

Business

Deadline arrives to submit claims in iPhone class-action settlement

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The deadline is Tuesday for iPhone owners to submit claims in a class-action settlement.

Business

Stocks jump on stimulus hopes, Trump’s hospital departure

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Stocks closed broadly higher Monday as hopes for economic aid from Washington helped Wall Street recover its losses from its initial, fearful reaction after learning that President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Latest News

Business

Mattel launches Susan B. Anthony Barbie

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT
|
By CNN Staff
Anthony was one of the nation’s best-known abolitionists and suffragists.

Business

Stocks end bumpy day lower after Trump’s positive virus test

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Wall Street’s major stock indexes fell on Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Business

Stocks end bumpy day lower after Trump’s positive virus test

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The moves weren’t close to as chaotic as earlier this year, when markets were first selling off on coronavirus fears.

Business

Starter credit cards are still a thing but harder to get

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
|
By Melissa Lambarena, NerdWallet
Credit card eligibility requirements are stiffer now, especially amid the COVID-19-related downturn, as banks tighten lending standards to mitigate risk.

Business

US unemployment drops to 7.9% but hiring slows pre-election

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and evidence from the final jobs report before the presidential election that the economic recovery has weakened.

Business

Stocks tick up as Wall Street waits for aid from Washington

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday