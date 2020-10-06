Advertisement

Waco: City wants to hear from the public in police chief search

By Hannah Hall
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is looking for community feedback as it continues the search for the city’s next police chief.

The search began earlier this year after former chief Ryan Holt left the position to become assistant city manager.

The initial search yielded several candidates, but after a series of highly publicized incidents around the country this summer in which Black suspects died at the hands of white officers, officials decided to start over, city spokesman Larry Holze said.

While Holze said the Waco Police Department has not experienced the same issues as other departments across the country, the city does not want the public to lose trust in the department.

“We want to make sure those things don’t happen in our community, and we continue our tradition of a very well-respected and trusted police department in Waco,” Holze said.

Since restarting the search, Holze said looking for community input has been very important.

Holze said the city has been open to feedback in the past, but may not have pursued it as aggressively as it is now.

A six-question online survey seeks input from residents on the qualities and priorities residents are looking for in the city’s next police chief.

Holze said this decision should not just be up to city staff or council, but it should be made with feedback from city residents as well.

“If you care anything about the way your city government runs, the way your police department responds to things that you are personally thinking of, maybe your organization, we want to know those, and this is your opportunity,” Holze said.

The survey will close on Friday, and after that, the results will be compiled and used as the city searches for candidates.

In addition to the survey, the city is also seeking feedback from a panel of community groups, which, Holze said, will be involved in the early interview process for candidates.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Border Patrol agents working I-35 in Texas find undocumented immigrants concealed in boxes

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Joe Villasana
Border Patrol agents assigned to an Interstate 35 checkpoint foiled a human smuggling operation.

News

Motorcyclist injured in collision with car dies at local hospital

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A motorcyclist injured in a collision with a car died at a local hospital, police said Tuesday.

News

Thieves break into ATM at another local bank

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Police are investigating another in a series of ATM break-ins at local banks.

News

Biden supporters in local suburb receive threatening, profanity-filled letters

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Some residents of a local suburb who have Biden yard signs have received threatening, profanity-filled letters.

News

Charges mount against man found hiding in closet after break-in at local home

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The list of charges is growing against a would-be burglar whom officers found hiding in the closet of a local home after the resident escaped through a window and went to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

Latest News

News

Mystery of magical trash bins solved in small Central Texas town

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Teens in stolen car led local officer on chase that ended in crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two teenagers, one a minor, are facing a list of charges after leading a local police officer on a chase that ended when the stolen car in which they were riding hit a utility pole.

Politics

Biden to spend $6 million on Texas campaign ads; more than any Democrat in decades

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Samuels
The Biden ad buy as comes as The Lincoln Project, the group led by former Republican strategists working to defeat Trump, launched a $1 million digital ad campaign in the state.

Health

Texas governor has closed Texas bars twice; now he’s hinting he’ll reopen them again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff and Juan Pablo Garnham
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has twice ordered bars to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but now he’s hinting he’ll reopen them again.

State

Texas police officer charged with murder in fatal store shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A white police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man following a reported disturbance at a convenience store in a small East Texas town.