Waco: City wants to hear from the public in police chief search

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is looking for community feedback as it continues the search for the city’s next police chief.

The search began earlier this year after former chief Ryan Holt left the position to become assistant city manager.

The initial search yielded several candidates, but after a series of highly publicized incidents around the country this summer in which Black suspects died at the hands of white officers, officials decided to start over, city spokesman Larry Holze said.

While Holze said the Waco Police Department has not experienced the same issues as other departments across the country, the city does not want the public to lose trust in the department.

“We want to make sure those things don’t happen in our community, and we continue our tradition of a very well-respected and trusted police department in Waco,” Holze said.

Since restarting the search, Holze said looking for community input has been very important.

Holze said the city has been open to feedback in the past, but may not have pursued it as aggressively as it is now.

A six-question online survey seeks input from residents on the qualities and priorities residents are looking for in the city’s next police chief.

Holze said this decision should not just be up to city staff or council, but it should be made with feedback from city residents as well.

“If you care anything about the way your city government runs, the way your police department responds to things that you are personally thinking of, maybe your organization, we want to know those, and this is your opportunity,” Holze said.

The survey will close on Friday, and after that, the results will be compiled and used as the city searches for candidates.

In addition to the survey, the city is also seeking feedback from a panel of community groups, which, Holze said, will be involved in the early interview process for candidates.

