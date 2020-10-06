Waco: Democrats, Republicans at odds over limit on ballot drop-off sites

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Democratic and Republican officials are at odds over Gov. Greg Abbott’s Oct. 1 order limiting each Texas county to just one absentee ballot drop-off site.

“It’s ridiculous it is so blatant,” McLennan County Democrat Party Chair Mary Duty said Monday.

Duty says the order is a form of voter suppression that is making a vulnerable population gather at one area.

“The voters that use absentee ballots are our senior citizens and our disabled voters,” Duty said.

“They are being told you must go to this particular place to drop off your ballot,” she said.

McLennan County Republican Party Chair Brad Holland disagrees.

He says Abbott’s order will help secure votes and prevent voter fraud.

“I don’t believe this is suppression because we support any effort to enhance ballot security,” Holland said.

“In this case it may mean a little less access,” he says.

However, the disagreement won’t actually affect the two largest counties in Central Texas.

Both McLennan and Bell counties were already only accepting absentee ballots at one location.

“This is something we already had in place,” McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said.

“It was done for ballot security and we wanted voters to know it was a secure,” says Van Wolfe.

McLennan County also provides online ballot tracking.

“You can see whether we have received your application whether we have mailed your ballot or whether it has made it back to us,” Van Wolfe said.

McLennan County’s ballot drop-off site is at the county’s Election Office at 214 North 4th St. in Waco.

Bell County voters must drop off ballots at the Elections Office at 550 East 2nd Ave. in Belton.

