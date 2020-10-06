Advertisement

WACO: Police investigating another ATM theft

Waco PD says an older model Dodge pickup truck was used during the crime.
Waco PD says an older model Dodge pickup truck was used during the crime.(MGN Image)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating another ATM theft. Around 4:15 Monday morning, Waco officers were sent to the Extraco Bank on S. University Parks Drive because of an alarm call.

When they arrived, officers found a drive-thru ATM had been broken into. Waco Police do no have a suspect at this time, but an older model Dodge pickup truck was used during the crime.

If anyone has information about the crime, they’re asked to contact Waco PD at 254-750-7500 or Waco Crimestoppers at 254-753-4357.

