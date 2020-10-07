Advertisement

Bars can reopen in some parts of Texas

Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday issued an executive order that allows bars to reopen at 50% capacity in hospital regions where COVID-19 hospitalizations are low.

County judges can opt their counties into reopening bars starting on Oct. 14 in Trauma Service Areas where COVID-19 hospitalizations are 15% or less of capacity.

The order Wednesday also increases occupancy limits for all business establishments other than bars to 75%.

“Even as more businesses have opened and students return to school, Texans have shown we can contain the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said.

“To ensure bars open safely, these openings will be done in conjunction with county officials,” he said.

“Opening bars does not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a threat, and most Texans are still susceptible to the virus,” he said.

Abbott issued an executive order on March 19 directing schools to close, banning gatherings of 10 or more people and ordering restaurants to limit operations to drive-thru, delivery and pick-up.

Bars, indoor recreation facilities and other public venues were ordered to close.

On May 1, retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, museums and libraries were allowed to reopen, but at no more than 25% of capacity.

Abbott announced on May 18 that restaurants could expand to 50% of capacity and bars could reopen at 25% capacity on May 22 under the second phase of the plan to ease restrictions on the state’s economy, and on June 3 announced restaurants could expand to 75% capacity effective June 12 under the plan’s third phase.

But two weeks later, on June 26, after a spike in new cases and one of the highest positivity rates in the country, he issued an order shutting down bars, scaling back restaurants to 50%.

On Sept. 21 restaurants, businesses, manufacturing facilities, museums and libraries were allowed to operate at 75% capacity provided that COVID-19 hospitalizations are less than 15% of total hospitalizations in the Trauma Service in which they’re situated.

But the bar closure order remained in effect and the Texas Bar and Nightlife Alliance took issue with Abbott’s decision to keep bars closed.

“It is absolutely ridiculous that a bar that serves ‘enough’ food is now allowed to open to 75% capacity, but regular neighborhood bars without the means to obtain new government permits or offer food items cannot open their doors at all,” the group’s president and founder, Michael Klein, said in a press release.

The state did give bars the option of reopening as restaurants, which requires that 50% of sales must come from things other than alcohol.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

