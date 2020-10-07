Advertisement

Biden says no debate if Trump still has virus

President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.
President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he and President Donald Trump “shouldn’t have a debate” as long as the president remains positive for the coronavirus.

Biden said Tuesday that he’s “looking forward to being able to debate him” but said “we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines.”

He says he doesn’t know Trump’s status since the president returned to the White House after being hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for three days after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Biden told reporters while boarding his plane back to Delaware in Hagerstown, Maryland: “I think if he still has COVID, then we shouldn’t have a debate.”

The next debate is scheduled for Oct. 15, with a third debate slated for Oct. 22.

Biden’s campaign says he tested negative for COVID-19 earlier Tuesday.

Trump is recovering from the coronavirus at the White House.

He announced Tuesday that he had instructed his aides to abandon COVID-19 relief talks with congressional Democrats until after the Nov. 3 election.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Politics

Trump halts COVID-19 stimulus talks until after election; stocks drop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The series of tweets from the president came just hours after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress to come through with more aid.

News

Biden supporters in local suburb receive threatening, profanity-filled letters

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Some residents of a local suburb who have Biden yard signs have received threatening, profanity-filled letters.

Politics

Michelle Obama goes after Trump in new video

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the video, released Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, Mrs. Obama notes that more Americans have died from COVID-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

Politics

Biden to spend $6 million on Texas campaign ads; more than any Democrat in decades

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alex Samuels
The Biden ad buy as comes as The Lincoln Project, the group led by former Republican strategists working to defeat Trump, launched a $1 million digital ad campaign in the state.

Latest News

Politics

As Texas AG faces criminal allegations, agency must carry on with state’s business

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Emma Platoff
Top officials in the Texas attorney general’s office accused their boss, a 1985 Baylor graduate, of bribery and abuse of power. He called them “rogue employees.” But the work has to go on.

Politics

Moving the flip zone: Democrats march deeper into suburbia

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By ANGELIKI KASTANIS, JOSH BOAK and DARIO LOPEZ-MILLS
Once firmly in Republican control, suburbs are increasingly politically divided — a rare common ground shared by Republicans and Democrats.

Politics

Trump court nomination hangs over Senate shuttered by virus

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
COVID-19 infections shut down the Senate, but Republicans are refusing to delay confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

Politics

Letter: Top deputies accuse Texas attorney general of crimes

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Several top deputies of Texas' attorney general have accused him of crimes including bribery and abuse of office in an internal letter saying they’ve reported the actions to law enforcement.

Politics

2 justices slam Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in gay marriage case

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The term is so far short on high-profile cases, but that could change quickly because of the prospect of court involvement in lawsuits related to the election.

Politics

New Jersey governor: Trump fundraiser ‘put lives at risk’

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club hours before he announced he had contracted the coronavirus was wrong and “put lives at risk,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.