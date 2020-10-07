Advertisement

Campaign, party leaders preview vice presidential debate

Members of the production crew stand in on the stage near plexiglass barriers which will serve as a way to protect the spread of COVID-19 as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is scheduled for Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Members of the production crew stand in on the stage near plexiglass barriers which will serve as a way to protect the spread of COVID-19 as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is scheduled for Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) are poised to face-off tonight in Salt Lake City, Utah for the first and only vice presidential debate.

This is the first debate since President Donald Trump and several members of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus. Pence, who recently had close contact with the President, has tested negative.

While debate moderator Susan Page has not publicly released tonight’s topics, the coronavirus discussion is expected to take center stage.

“The cavalier attitude about this coronavirus is a major reason why we are in still trouble,” said Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez. “We can’t fix the economy until we fix the coronavirus, and that’s what we are going to talk about tonight.”

Citing recent death toll data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Perez and other Democrats are criticizing the administration’s handling of the pandemic. Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley says the Vice President is prepared to address the topic.

“The therapeutics are on track; the vaccine is on track,” said Gidley.  “It’s good news but you can’t ignore how much death has occurred because of the this. The Vice President, I’m most sure, will talk about that tonight and how those families out there are grieving, but how help is on the way.”

Both candidates have agreed to take a few extra safety precautions at the University of Utah event. Pence and Harris will stand more than 12 feet apart, separated by plexiglass.

Campaign and party leaders say the candidates are also ready to discuss the Supreme Court opening.

President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Confirmation hearings are set to begin next week, despite the Democrat’s call to postpone until after the election.

“Having a full Supreme Court on the back side of the election is going to be important,” said Gidley. “If some of these cases go all the way up to that level, you need preventative measures for a 4-4 tie.”

As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Harris will have the chance question Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Shortly after the election, the high court is scheduled to revisit Obamacare.

“Healthcare is not only on the ballot Nov 3rd, it’s on the docket of the Supreme Court one week later,” said Perez. “We will be talking about that tonight.”

The United States Election Project estimates more than 4 million votes have already been cast in the November election. Evidence suggests debates do not tilt elections or individual votes, although experts say this is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

Harris is making history as the first Black and South Asian woman to participate in a general election presidential campaign debate.

The event is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Pelosi out to block Trump if disputed election ends in House

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
It’s a stunning campaign strategy to match the extraordinary times.

Politics

Trump, out of sight, tweets up storm, says he ‘feels great’

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Scott Conley, the president's physician, says Donald Trump has been symptom-free for 24 hours.

Business

Wall Street cheerleader Trump has little invested himself

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Bernard Condon
President Donald Trump’s relentless cheerleading for the stock market, taking full credit for its gains, has been a hallmark of his presidency, through more than 150 tweets and exuberant rhetoric at his rallies. Yet behind the bluster is a simple fact of which most voters are unaware.

Politics

Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump’s lawyers can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Politics

Voter beware: US tells public how to avoid election mischief

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The issues identified in the public service announcements run the gamut from the spread of online disinformation about the electoral process to cyberattacks targeting election infrastructure.

Latest News

Politics

Barrett lived in house owned by co-founders of faith group

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As a young law student, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett lived in a house owned by co-founders of People of Praise, a religious community that teaches that men are divinely ordained as the “heads” of both family and faith.

Politics

Facebook says it will ban groups that openly support QAnon

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Critics called it a much-needed, though belated, move by Facebook.

Politics

Biden says no debate if Trump still has virus

Updated: 20 hours ago
The next debate is scheduled for Oct. 15, with a third debate slated for Oct. 22.

Politics

Trump halts COVID-19 stimulus talks until after election; stocks drop

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The series of tweets from the president came just hours after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress to come through with more aid.

News

Biden supporters in local suburb receive threatening, profanity-filled letters

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Some residents of a local suburb who have Biden yard signs have received threatening, profanity-filled letters.

Politics

Michelle Obama goes after Trump in new video

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
In the video, released Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, Mrs. Obama notes that more Americans have died from COVID-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined.