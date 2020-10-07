Advertisement

Chance of rain fades in fire-scarred Northern California

Hope for rain this week in wildfire-scarred Northern California is fading.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Hope for rain this week in wildfire-scarred Northern California is fading.

A trend of cooler and moister conditions expanding from the coast into the interior had been expected to be followed by rain, but forecasts are changing Wednesday.

The National Weather Service now says widespread rainfall appears less likely.

The moisture is instead likely headed to Southern California but still only bringing a slight chance of showers.

More than 16,500 firefighters continue work to contain 22 major wildfires.

Among notable progress, the 105-square-mile Glass Fire in the wine country of Napa and Sonoma counties is 58% contained.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

