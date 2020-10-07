COVID-19 surge testing begins in McLennan County; 40,000 tests available

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Free COVID-19 testing sites opened Wednesday in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus.

The surge testing is funded by the federal government, and was implemented after conversations Dr. Deborah Birx had with Waco and Baylor University officials last month.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services partnered with Texas and Waco officials to offer the testing.

The HHS allocated 40,000 tests to the area.

Ryan Dirker, assistant emergency management coordinator for Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management, said the widespread testing is needed to bring down case numbers in the area.

“Any sort of recovery effort that we’re going to have in the future is going to be predicated on mass testing,” Dirker said.

“We need to know where this thing is if we’re ever going to beat it.”

Dirker said he encourages everybody to get tested whether they have symptoms or not.

“Really to protect the people you care about and people who are around, if you’re feeling ill, come get tested,” Dirker said.

“Even if you’re curious about whether you’ve been exposed or not, come get tested. This is completely open to the public, it’s free.”

Pre-registration is recommended and vouchers may be completed online and printed or may be printed at any Waco library or at three Waco community centers.

Waco Transit will provide free rides to and from testing sites.

Drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from Oct. 12 through Oct. 15 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday through Oct. 17 at the CSC building on the McLennan Community College campus.

Drive-thru testing will also be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the First Baptist Church at 307 Center St. in Lorena. Registration is required.

Walk-up testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from Saturday through Oct. 15 at the Waco Convention Center.

Walk-up testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 16, and Oct. 17 at the Cen-Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at 915 La Salle Ave.

Additional details are available online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.