Advertisement

COVID-19 surge testing begins in McLennan County; 40,000 tests available

By Hannah Hall
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Free COVID-19 testing sites opened Wednesday in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus.

The surge testing is funded by the federal government, and was implemented after conversations Dr. Deborah Birx had with Waco and Baylor University officials last month.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services partnered with Texas and Waco officials to offer the testing.

The HHS allocated 40,000 tests to the area.

Ryan Dirker, assistant emergency management coordinator for Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management, said the widespread testing is needed to bring down case numbers in the area.

“Any sort of recovery effort that we’re going to have in the future is going to be predicated on mass testing,” Dirker said.

“We need to know where this thing is if we’re ever going to beat it.”

Dirker said he encourages everybody to get tested whether they have symptoms or not.

“Really to protect the people you care about and people who are around, if you’re feeling ill, come get tested,” Dirker said.

“Even if you’re curious about whether you’ve been exposed or not, come get tested. This is completely open to the public, it’s free.”

Pre-registration is recommended and vouchers may be completed online and printed or may be printed at any Waco library or at three Waco community centers.

Waco Transit will provide free rides to and from testing sites.

Drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from Oct. 12 through Oct. 15 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday through Oct. 17 at the CSC building on the McLennan Community College campus.

Drive-thru testing will also be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the First Baptist Church at 307 Center St. in Lorena. Registration is required.

Walk-up testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from Saturday through Oct. 15 at the Waco Convention Center.

Walk-up testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 16, and Oct. 17 at the Cen-Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at 915 La Salle Ave.

Additional details are available online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Prison unit locked down due to COVID-19 outbreak; 3 more area residents die

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas state prison unit was locked down Tuesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak and three more area residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

Health

FDA publishes vaccine guidelines opposed by White House

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration laid out updated safety standards Tuesday for makers of COVID-19 vaccines after the White House blocked their formal release, the latest political tug-of-war between the Trump administration and the government’s public health scientists.

Health

Texas governor has closed Texas bars twice; now he’s hinting he’ll reopen them again

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT
|
By Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff and Juan Pablo Garnham
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has twice ordered bars to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but now he’s hinting he’ll reopen them again.

Health

COVID 19: Hundreds of additional cases, 4 more deaths in Central Texas

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 21,500 Monday and the death toll in the region increased by four to at least 309.

Latest News

Health

CDC again updates guidance on airborne transmission of coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
|
By CNN staff
The CDC says some reports indicate transmission after an infected person leaves an area can happen in enclosed, poorly ventilated spaces, but is rare.

Health

Free COIVID-19 surge testing begins Wednesday in McLennan County

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Free COVID-19 testing will be available beginning Wednesday in McLennan County after the federal government allocated 40,000 cheek-swab tests to help slow the spread of the virus in the area.

Health

Local district offers telehealth COVID-19 testing option

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT
|
By Hannah Hall
One Central Texas school district is offering a telehealth option to parents whose children show symptoms of COVID-19.

Health

WHO: 10% of world’s people may have been infected with virus

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says its “best estimates” indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

Health

Local middle school closes down after students, staff exposed to COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By Staff
A local middle school is closing its doors at 1 p.m. Friday after officials determined a number of students and employees were exposed to COVID-19.

Health

Number of COVID-19 cases, deaths, continue steady rise in McLennan County

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths from the virus continue to rise in McLennan County as reports of new cases in the other 15 counties in the region slow.