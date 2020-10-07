Advertisement

Facebook says it will ban groups that openly support QAnon

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, a protesters holds a Q sign waits in line with others to enter a campaign rally with President Donald Trump in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Facebook says on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, it will restrict QAnon and stop recommending that users join groups supporting it, but the company is stopping short of banning the right-wing conspiracy movement outright. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, a protesters holds a Q sign waits in line with others to enter a campaign rally with President Donald Trump in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Facebook says on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, it will restrict QAnon and stop recommending that users join groups supporting it, but the company is stopping short of banning the right-wing conspiracy movement outright. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By BARBARA ORTUTAY, AP Technology Writer
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OAKLAND, California (AP) - Facebook said it will ban groups that openly support QAnon, the baseless conspiracy theory that paints President Donald Trump as a secret warrior against a supposed child-trafficking ring run by celebrities and “deep state” government officials.

Less than two months ago, Facebook said it would stop promoting the group and its adherents, but faltered with spotty enforcement.

Facebook said Tuesday that it will remove Facebook pages, groups and Instagram accounts for “representing QAnon.”

The company said it started to enforce the policy Tuesday but cautioned that doing so will take time.

