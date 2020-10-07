Fort Hood: Operation Phantom Action begins

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood took part in team building exercises Wednesday morning as part of the Army’s “Operation Phantom Action.”

Leaders at Fort Hood say they’re working to rebuild trust with troops and their leaders in the wake of the deaths of several soldiers including Vanessa Guillen.

The Army says the exercises are designed to emphasize team building and cohesiveness within the unit.

Last week, the soldiers met with their leaders to have personal conversations about their own experiences on post.

“Back then, we were having trouble trusting each other and I guess that was where a lot of things were happening,” said Jackeline Cantu.

“We actually took two weeks off just to do one on one counselings with our NCO’s,” said Chelsea Kuilen.

“We’re getting to know each other on a personal level by sharing our thoughts and feelings.”

The soldiers say those conversations will help them work together both during deployments and dealing with life problems at home.

“At an event like this, it’d be different if we just sent the soldiers out here,” said Brian Feeney.

“We have the squadron commanders out here and it’s all about showing the soldiers that we’re in this fight together.”

While Vanessa Guillen’s murder should have never happened, they believe “Phantom Action” is a small step in the right direction to correcting a culture of mistrust within the chain of command.

“We’re the future of the Army,” Kuilen said.

“We will ensure that this keeps going and we have no space for this type of negative stuff in the Army.”

Fort Hood also announced an equal opportunity and harassment hotline.

Any soldier dealing with harassment or issues with their chain of command can call (254)-291-5717.

