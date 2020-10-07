Four men arrested after local woman, 40, dies of drug overdose

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Four men have been arrested on drug possession charges after a 40-year-old Central Texas woman died of an overdose.

Police and paramedics found Sarah Bradburry, 40, of Bellmead unconscious after responding at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 200 block of Calvary Street in Bellmead.

Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful and she died at the scene.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and seized drugs including methamphetamine, police said in a press release Wednesday.

On Tuesday officers served arrest warrants on three men and arrested a fourth at the scene, as well.

Johnny Wallace, 68, Danny Kelly, 60, James Hooper, 57, and Ozzy Isbell, 27, were taken to the McLennan County Jail.

Wallace and Isbell did not appear on the jail’s online roster Wednesday.

Kelly was held in lieu of $3,000 bond charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Hooper was held in lieu of $10,000 bond charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

