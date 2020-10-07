Advertisement

Four men arrested after local woman, 40, dies of drug overdose

Four men have been arrested on drug possession charges after a 40-year-old Central Texas woman died of an overdose. (File)
Four men have been arrested on drug possession charges after a 40-year-old Central Texas woman died of an overdose. (File)(WSAZ)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Four men have been arrested on drug possession charges after a 40-year-old Central Texas woman died of an overdose.

Police and paramedics found Sarah Bradburry, 40, of Bellmead unconscious after responding at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 200 block of Calvary Street in Bellmead.

Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful and she died at the scene.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and seized drugs including methamphetamine, police said in a press release Wednesday.

On Tuesday officers served arrest warrants on three men and arrested a fourth at the scene, as well.

Johnny Wallace, 68, Danny Kelly, 60, James Hooper, 57, and Ozzy Isbell, 27, were taken to the McLennan County Jail.

Wallace and Isbell did not appear on the jail’s online roster Wednesday.

Kelly was held in lieu of $3,000 bond charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Hooper was held in lieu of $10,000 bond charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect arrested after site of memorial to slain Fort Hood soldier vandalized

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Police Wednesday arrested a man wanted in connection with vandalism at the site of a memorial to slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

News

Nonprofit that serves area children chosen as TFNG Charity Champion

Updated: 24 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

State

Texas Supreme Court sides with Abbott, rules early voting can begin October 13

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By EMMA PLATOFF AND JOLIE MCCULLOUGH
Early voting in Texas can begin Oct. 13, following the timeline the governor laid out months ago, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

Tell Me Something Good

Nonprofit that serves area children chosen as TFNG Charity Champion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Hays
A local nonprofit which helps provide services for children and adolescents who have emotional or behavioral difficulties has been chosen as a TFNB Charity Champion.

State

Texas man charged with bestiality

Updated: 1 hour ago
Detectives with the police department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit arrested a man accused of engaging in sexual contact with a dog.

Latest News

Our Town

Fort Hood: Operation Phantom Action begins

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood took part in team building exercises Wednesday morning as part of the Army’s “Operation Phantom Action.”

Health

Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Three more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

Health

Bars can reopen in some parts of Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday issued an executive order that allows bars to reopen at 50% capacity in hospital regions where COVID-19 hospitalizations are low.

News

Two area churches burglarized, vandalized; reward offered for information

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A reward of as much as $2,000 is offered for information after someone broke into and vandalized two Central Texas churches.

News

Man arrested after I-35 hit-and-run named in 2-count indictment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas man arrested after a man and a woman who were changing a tire on an I-35 exit ramp by a vehicle whose driver didn’t stop was named in a two-count indictment Wednesday.