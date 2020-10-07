Advertisement

Hurricane Delta Could Bring Us Rain Friday, Heats Us This Weekend

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Major Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall near Cancún this morning before turning toward the United States and likely making landfall in Louisiana Friday. Delta should stay far enough away from Central Texas to only bring us a few isolated showers Friday and boost our temperatures this weekend. Ahead of Delta’s arrival today and tomorrow, temperatures are expected to be warm in the mid-to-upper 80s with ample sunshine today and a few extra clouds overhead tomorrow.

Confidence is high that Delta will make landfall in Louisiana, but if Delta is able to make landfall closer to Texas/Louisiana border, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities for increased rain odds Friday. As of now, we’re expecting only the far outer fringes of Delta to move through the eastern half of our area (near and east of I-35) bringing us a 20% to 30% chance of rain. Sinking air behind Delta this weekend should raise high temperatures into the low 90s Saturday before we return to the mid 90s Sunday. Sunday’s record high temperature of 97° should stay safe but it’ll be close! Thankfully, a cold front should sneak into the area Monday and Tuesday and while it likely won’t bring us much rain, it will drop temperatures into the upper 70s and 80s next week..

