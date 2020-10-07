Killeen Police investigate Man armed with a gun in Killeen neighborhood
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) Killeen police are investigating after they say a man shot at an officer before taking his own life.
Officers responded to Caprice Drive Tuesday evening after callers reported a man in their neighborhood waving a gun around.
According to Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble, the man fired a shot at an officer before he took off running. At some point the man turned the gun on himself. No officers were injured.
