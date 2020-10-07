Advertisement

Local man indicted for murder in death of woman thrown from balcony

Raymond Antonio Rivera, 35, of Killeen, was named in an indictment Wednesday charging murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Jail photo)
Oct. 7, 2020
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Raymond Antonio Rivera, 35, of Killeen, was named in an indictment Wednesday charging murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death of a woman who was thrown from an apartment balcony.

Rivera remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Nilsa Maria Arce, 50, died two days after officers who responded to a report of an assault at around 1:15 p.m. on June 25 in the 800 block of Henderson Street in Killeen found her lying on the ground not breathing.

Officers performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.

Arce was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m. on June 27.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, but Raymond Antonio Rivera, 35, of Killeen, was later arrested in the area of Sprott Avenue and College Street.

