Man arrested after I-35 hit-and-run named in 2-count indictment

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Billy Ray Polk, 36, of Temple, who was arrested after a man and woman were struck while they changed a tire late at night on an Interstate 35 exit ramp, was named in an indictment Wednesday charging failure to stop and render aid and intoxication assault.

The victims, who were struck just before midnight on Aug. 12 on the Exit 304 ramp on the northbound interstate in Temple, were both taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Police later found the vehicle that hit them.

Polk was booked into the Bell County Jail just after 1:45 a.m. Aug. 13.

He remains jailed in lieu of $175,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.