Advertisement

Nonprofit that serves area children chosen as TFNG Charity Champion

By Julie Hays
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit which helps provide services for children and adolescents who have emotional or behavioral difficulties has been chosen as a TFNB Charity Champion this year at a time when the need has never been greater.

Klaras Center for Families is the child and adolescent mental health division of the Heart of Texas Region MHMR and provides outpatient mental health services including everything from screenings to crisis intervention, counseling, parent support, psychiatric services and even care after hospitalizations.

Ron Kimbell is the director of the center and says his organization is fulfilling a great for families that otherwise may have to go without.

“We are providing these essential mental health services to children and families many of whom would not be able to receive them otherwise,” Kimbell said.

“We do not turn away with the inability to pay. We are meeting a very, very important need in the community.”

Kimbell says the center has gone from serving 220 families per month just a few years ago to around 650 per month now.

He said the demand isn’t necessarily higher with COVID-19, because the facility always has more demand that they can handle, but they are facing unique challenges in providing the services.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve seen an increased demand, that’s held steady,” he said.

“What we’re seeing with COVID is the magnified need to actually get these services delivered and that obviously has become more difficult as we’ve had to shift our model of delivery in services. We’re still doing face-to-face and physically distanced as appropriate but we’re doing a lot more telephonic ad telehealth services as well these days.”

As a Charity Champion, the Klaras Center for Families will be provided with an awareness marketing campaign and leadership training at no cost to the nonprofit.

Kimbell says its welcome news for an organization doing its best day in and day out to serve those who need it the most.

“It’s an incredible honor for us at Klaras Center for Families be chosen as a Charity Champion by TFNB and to be featured in this way,” he said.

“We know that we’re doing incredible work every day, every hour of the day but that recognition from the community and a partner like TFNB is just a real honor.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect arrested after site of memorial to slain Fort Hood soldier vandalized

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Police Wednesday arrested a man wanted in connection with vandalism at the site of a memorial to slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

News

Nonprofit that serves area children chosen as TFNG Charity Champion

Updated: 24 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

State

Texas Supreme Court sides with Abbott, rules early voting can begin October 13

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By EMMA PLATOFF AND JOLIE MCCULLOUGH
Early voting in Texas can begin Oct. 13, following the timeline the governor laid out months ago, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

State

Texas man charged with bestiality

Updated: 1 hour ago
Detectives with the police department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit arrested a man accused of engaging in sexual contact with a dog.

Latest News

Our Town

Fort Hood: Operation Phantom Action begins

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood took part in team building exercises Wednesday morning as part of the Army’s “Operation Phantom Action.”

News

Four men arrested after local woman, 40, dies of drug overdose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Four men have been arrested on drug possession charges after a 40-year-old Central Texas woman died of an overdose.

Health

Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Three more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

Health

Bars can reopen in some parts of Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday issued an executive order that allows bars to reopen at 50% capacity in hospital regions where COVID-19 hospitalizations are low.

News

Two area churches burglarized, vandalized; reward offered for information

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A reward of as much as $2,000 is offered for information after someone broke into and vandalized two Central Texas churches.

News

Man arrested after I-35 hit-and-run named in 2-count indictment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas man arrested after a man and a woman who were changing a tire on an I-35 exit ramp by a vehicle whose driver didn’t stop was named in a two-count indictment Wednesday.