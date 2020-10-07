Nonprofit that serves area children chosen as TFNG Charity Champion

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit which helps provide services for children and adolescents who have emotional or behavioral difficulties has been chosen as a TFNB Charity Champion this year at a time when the need has never been greater.

Klaras Center for Families is the child and adolescent mental health division of the Heart of Texas Region MHMR and provides outpatient mental health services including everything from screenings to crisis intervention, counseling, parent support, psychiatric services and even care after hospitalizations.

Ron Kimbell is the director of the center and says his organization is fulfilling a great for families that otherwise may have to go without.

“We are providing these essential mental health services to children and families many of whom would not be able to receive them otherwise,” Kimbell said.

“We do not turn away with the inability to pay. We are meeting a very, very important need in the community.”

Kimbell says the center has gone from serving 220 families per month just a few years ago to around 650 per month now.

He said the demand isn’t necessarily higher with COVID-19, because the facility always has more demand that they can handle, but they are facing unique challenges in providing the services.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve seen an increased demand, that’s held steady,” he said.

“What we’re seeing with COVID is the magnified need to actually get these services delivered and that obviously has become more difficult as we’ve had to shift our model of delivery in services. We’re still doing face-to-face and physically distanced as appropriate but we’re doing a lot more telephonic ad telehealth services as well these days.”

As a Charity Champion, the Klaras Center for Families will be provided with an awareness marketing campaign and leadership training at no cost to the nonprofit.

Kimbell says its welcome news for an organization doing its best day in and day out to serve those who need it the most.

“It’s an incredible honor for us at Klaras Center for Families be chosen as a Charity Champion by TFNB and to be featured in this way,” he said.

“We know that we’re doing incredible work every day, every hour of the day but that recognition from the community and a partner like TFNB is just a real honor.”

