One local youth football league has a plan to keep players on the field

By Drake Lawson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For kids on playing in the Midway Premier Football League, sports mean everything.

“It’s my favorite sport so it’s really important that I get to play,” 12-year-old Macade Manning said.

Manning, along with the more than 300 other players and cheerleaders, wasn’t sure if he’d be able to play this fall.

“They understand if we can’t do it right then we aren’t playing,” the league’s founder and executive director, Paul Deleon, said.

Deleon says he knew that the only way his league would continue this season, was if he established a plan for parents, coaches, and kids to follow.

“Flag, tackle, cheerleading it doesn’t matter they all need to follow these guidelines,” says Deleon.

Part of the plan includes masks being worn by everyone when six-feet of separation isn’t possible including players if they’re helmets are off.

School districts like Midway ISD appreciate the effort that the Premier League is putting into keeping kids safe, hoping that other surrounding youth leagues will incorporate there rules as well.

“What we need in the community is for groups that do extracurriculars to support us in tracing these kids,” Midway Middle School nurse Melissa Compton said.

That’s something else that Midway Premier has already established.

“We are actively asking parents and coaches to fill out forms on how they and their kids are feeling,” says Deleon.

“So far, knock on wood, we haven’t had anything,” he says.

“This system has allowed for us to trace any possible cases or keep players out if need be.”

But Deleon says they can’t let up.

“I don’t want to make people put a mask on, but if we don’t do these things and we don’t listen to UIL protocols we won’t be able to play,” he says.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

