Police: Chase leads to local man shooting himself

Killeen police are investigating after they say a man shot at an officer before taking his own life.
Killeen police are investigating after they say a man shot at an officer before taking his own life.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police are investigating after they say a man shot at an officer before taking his own life.

Officers responded to Caprice Drive Tuesday evening after callers reported a man in their neighborhood waving a gun around.

According to Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble, the man fired a shot at an officer before he took off running. At some point the man turned the gun on himself.

No officers were injured.

No further information was available.

