Police release details of Breonna Taylor investigation

In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, Black Lives Matter protesters march in Louisville. Hours of material in the grand jury proceedings for Taylor’s fatal shooting by police have been made public on Friday, Oct. 2.
In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, Black Lives Matter protesters march in Louisville. Hours of material in the grand jury proceedings for Taylor’s fatal shooting by police have been made public on Friday, Oct. 2.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police released details Wednesday of its investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a case that has sparked nationwide protests.

Mayor Greg Fischer said it was important to release the investigative files as quickly as possible, after making “necessary redactions.” Much of the information in the files was included in records from the grand jury proceedings that were released last week, he said.

“I urge all to be sensitive that these files contain information and images that are traumatic and painful,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a release.

The files include investigative letters, interview transcripts, officers' body camera videos, audio and video files of interviews, crime scene unit reports and search warrants.

Some items were redacted, blurred or withheld for privacy or legal reasons. Photos and videos of Taylor were “blurred out of respect,” police said.

Audio of personal conversations that officers had while their body cameras were activated were redacted. Those conversations “had nothing to do with the scene or case,” police said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

