Robinson: Retired drug dog passes away

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Robinson is mourning the loss of a former police K9 officer.

Darth was a narcotic detection canine for the Robinson Police Department alongside his handler Cpl. Ryan Collins.

After starting in 2011, the black Labrador retired from RPD in Jan. 2019.

Officials announced Darth died Oct. 1.

During his eight years in service, he assisted in hundreds of vehicle searches all over McLennan County resulting in arrests, and he helped keep drugs out of schools.

Rusty Smith, former chief of police for RPD who is now retired, said Darth was one f the best K9s he’d ever known.

“My condolences to the Collins family that he knew as ‘his family,’” said Smith. “Condolences to his handler, Ryan Collins, who was Darth’s best friend."

Smith said Darth was paid for through drug forfeiture funds and didn’t cost the tax payers a cent.

“There were some substantial arrests made, both in Robinson and in the area, as a result of Darth’s keen nose,” said Smith. “They were truly an awesome team.”

