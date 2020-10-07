Small Rain Chance Thurs/Fri & A Toasty Weekend

We are going to start to see some minor impacts from Hurricane Delta as early as tonight in Central Texas. Tonight we will see some cloud cover back and because of that plus and increase of some humnidity, we will only fall into the low 60s tonight. Tomorrow will be a very warm afternoon with tempreatures in the mid 80s and cloud cover will start to increase throughout the day. Rain chance for tomorrow should stay to our south and east but we could see a small shower here or there east of I-35, chance about 20% so most don’t see rain.

Then comes Friday -- the day that Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall to our east (confidence has increased that this hurricane will cross over land in Louisana). We will see a similar day, with highs in the mid 80s because of the extra cloud cover. We might also squeeze out a few showers on Friday, mainly east, with some of the outer bands of Hurricane Delta.

After that, as Delta pushes away to the north and east we will see a spike in temperatures. Being on the west side of a hurricane usually does and highs for us over the weekend jump into the 90s!! On Sunday, we are pushing record high temps... the current record is from 1991 at 97°. We are forecasting a high of 95° so it will be close! Some of our western counties will likely make it there! Either way, it’s going to go from very warm to hot over the weekend and thankfully we have or next cold front early next week.

Cold front doesn’t get here in time to cool us off for Monday, we will be around 90° but most of next week should be nicer with highs in the 80s returning -- even the low 80s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.