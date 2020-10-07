Advertisement

Stocks rise as Trump tweets on stimulus keep market spinning

Stocks closed higher Wednesday after President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on his decision to halt talks on another rescue effort for the economy.
Stocks closed higher Wednesday after President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on his decision to halt talks on another rescue effort for the economy.(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks closed higher Wednesday after President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on his decision to halt talks on another rescue effort for the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 1.7% after Mr. Trump sent a series of tweets saying he’s open to sending out $1,200 payments to Americans, as well as limited programs to help airlines and small businesses.

The tweets late Tuesday came just hours after Mr. Trump sent the market into a tailspin with his declaration to halt talks on a broad stimulus effort until after the election.

Airlines and other stocks that most need the economy to strengthen helped lead the way.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Stocks rise as Trump tweets on stimulus keep market spinning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The tweets came hours after Trump sent the market into a sudden tailspin with his declaration that his representatives should halt talks with Democrats on a stimulus effort for the economy until after the election.

Business

Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100 million

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lowe's will hand out another round of bonuses totaling $100 million.

Business

Wall Street cheerleader Trump has little invested himself

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bernard Condon
President Donald Trump’s relentless cheerleading for the stock market, taking full credit for its gains, has been a hallmark of his presidency, through more than 150 tweets and exuberant rhetoric at his rallies. Yet behind the bluster is a simple fact of which most voters are unaware.

Business

No credit? 3 steps to qualify for a great credit card

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Erin Hurd, NerdWallet
These steps won’t necessarily work for everyone, especially those with damaged credit. But it’s a path worth taking for those with little to no credit history.

Latest News

Business

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business

Fed’s Powell: Lack of further stimulus imperils recovery

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the economic recovery has slowed in recent months compared with its rapid improvement in May and June.

Business

US job postings edge lower, to 6.49 million

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
U.S. employers advertised for slightly fewer jobs in August while their hiring ticked up modestly.

Business

US trade deficit up to $67.1 billion in August, 14-year high

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years.

Business

Deadline arrives to submit claims in iPhone class-action settlement

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT
|
By CNN Staff
The deadline is Tuesday for iPhone owners to submit claims in a class-action settlement.

Business

Stocks jump on stimulus hopes, Trump’s hospital departure

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks closed broadly higher Monday as hopes for economic aid from Washington helped Wall Street recover its losses from its initial, fearful reaction after learning that President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.