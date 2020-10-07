Advertisement

Temple Fire and Rescue quickly extinguish house fire

Temple Fire and Rescue quickly extinguished a fire Tuesday evening.
Temple Fire and Rescue quickly extinguished a fire Tuesday evening.(Temple Fire and Rescue)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire and Rescue quickly extinguished a fire Tuesday evening at a home on 612 E. Down Avenue.

Smoke and flames were coming from the single family residence when crews arrived.

The fire of the home was quickly put out around 10:30 p.m.

There was one person inside the house at the time of the fire, but was able to get out.

No injuries were reported.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with 8 units, and 20 personnel.

Temple PD and Temple EMS were also on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fort Hood: Outdoor organization helps troops handle stress, focus on faith

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Police: Chase leads to local man shooting himself

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Killeen police are investigating after they say a man shot at an officer before taking his own life.

News

Killeen Police investigate Man armed with a gun in Killeen neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Killeen police are investigating after they say a man shot at an officer before taking his own life.

News

Waco ISD Perfecting remote learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: Impact fees in the works

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
City of Waco officials said Tuesday they’re “behind the curve” on implementing impact fees which force developers to pay for infrastructure improvements instead of the city and taxpayers.

Our Town

Waco: Construction of new fire HQ slightly delayed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Recent rains have put construction of the new Waco Fire Station No. 6 and Fire Administration Building a little behind schedule.

Our Town

Robinson: Retired drug dog passes away

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The City of Robinson is mourning the loss of former police K9 officer "Darth".

News

Bodies of local woman, son, found in vehicle after deadly shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The bodies of a local woman and her adult son were found in the back of a vehicle inside the garage of a home after a deadly shooting, an arrest affidavit says.

News

Central Texas man charged with arson after fire destroys house

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 37-year-old Central Texas man has been charged with arson after a weekend fire that destroyed a house.

Politics

Biden says no debate if Trump still has virus

Updated: 6 hours ago
The next debate is scheduled for Oct. 15, with a third debate slated for Oct. 22.