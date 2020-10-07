Temple Fire and Rescue quickly extinguish house fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire and Rescue quickly extinguished a fire Tuesday evening at a home on 612 E. Down Avenue.

Smoke and flames were coming from the single family residence when crews arrived.

The fire of the home was quickly put out around 10:30 p.m.

There was one person inside the house at the time of the fire, but was able to get out.

No injuries were reported.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with 8 units, and 20 personnel.

Temple PD and Temple EMS were also on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No other information was made available.

