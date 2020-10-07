Texas man accused of using tacos to smuggle meth into US

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury has indicted a Texas man accused of trying to smuggle nearly three pounds of meth into the United States inside a bag of tacos, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.

Nicolas Castro Jr., 30, was charged on Sept. 8 with conspiracy and importing meth in the United States.

Castro entered the U.S. via an international port of entry in Laredo.

A K-9 alerted customs officers to the presence of narcotics in Castro’s belongings, officials said.

Customs officers inspected Castro’s belongings, which included a plastic bag containing tacos and chips.

Federal investigators said “the contents of the tacos subsequently tested positive for meth” and weighed nearly three pounds.

If convicted, Castro could face up to life in prison and be ordered to pay a $10 million fine.

Castro is expected to appear for his arraignment before a judge soon, officials said.

