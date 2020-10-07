Texas man charged with bestiality
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) Detectives with the police department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit arrested a man accused of engaging in sexual contact with a dog.
Chevance Smith, 24, is charged with bestiality, a state jail felony.
The arrest was made October 3rd.
A witness who allegedly discovered Smith engaging in sexual contact with an 8-month-old female Boxer and Pit Bull mix reported the incident to police.
Police said an examination by a veterinarian revealed the dog “suffered genital injuries and trauma consistent with the contact observed by the witness.”
Smith was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $7,500 bond issued by a magistrate judge.
