Advertisement

Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County

Three more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.
Three more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.(KWQC)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, Heart of Texas Community Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said during a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The county’s death toll now stands at 122.

Griggs said 74 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county, increasing the case total to 8,716.

Of the total, 486 cases were active Wednesday and 48 patients were hospitalized, six of them on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 surge testing begins in McLennan County; 40,000 tests available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Free COVID-19 test sites opened Wednesday in the Waco area as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus.

Health

Prison unit locked down due to COVID-19 outbreak; 3 more area residents die

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas state prison unit was locked down Tuesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak and three more area residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

Health

FDA publishes vaccine guidelines opposed by White House

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration laid out updated safety standards Tuesday for makers of COVID-19 vaccines after the White House blocked their formal release, the latest political tug-of-war between the Trump administration and the government’s public health scientists.

Health

Texas governor has closed Texas bars twice; now he’s hinting he’ll reopen them again

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT
|
By Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff and Juan Pablo Garnham
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has twice ordered bars to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but now he’s hinting he’ll reopen them again.

Latest News

Health

COVID 19: Hundreds of additional cases, 4 more deaths in Central Texas

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 21,500 Monday and the death toll in the region increased by four to at least 309.

Health

CDC again updates guidance on airborne transmission of coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
|
By CNN staff
The CDC says some reports indicate transmission after an infected person leaves an area can happen in enclosed, poorly ventilated spaces, but is rare.

Health

Free COIVID-19 surge testing begins Wednesday in McLennan County

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Free COVID-19 testing will be available beginning Wednesday in McLennan County after the federal government allocated 40,000 cheek-swab tests to help slow the spread of the virus in the area.

Health

Local district offers telehealth COVID-19 testing option

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT
|
By Hannah Hall
One Central Texas school district is offering a telehealth option to parents whose children show symptoms of COVID-19.

Health

WHO: 10% of world’s people may have been infected with virus

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says its “best estimates” indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

Health

Local middle school closes down after students, staff exposed to COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By Staff
A local middle school is closing its doors at 1 p.m. Friday after officials determined a number of students and employees were exposed to COVID-19.