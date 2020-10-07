Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, Heart of Texas Community Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said during a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The county’s death toll now stands at 122.

Griggs said 74 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county, increasing the case total to 8,716.

Of the total, 486 cases were active Wednesday and 48 patients were hospitalized, six of them on ventilators.

