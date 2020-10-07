Advertisement

Two area churches burglarized, vandalized; reward offered for information

The doors of both churches were kicked in and both buildings were damaged inside and outside, authorities said.
The doors of both churches were kicked in and both buildings were damaged inside and outside, authorities said.(Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
CALVERT, Texas (KWTX) - A reward of as much as $2,000 is offered for information after someone broke into and vandalized two churches in the Calvert area in Robertson County.

The break-ins happened between 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 4 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church on Cotton Cemetery Road and St. Paul Baptist Church on Sunnyside Road.

The doors of both churches were kicked in and both buildings were damaged inside and outside, authorities said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-299-0191.

Tips may also be submitted online.

