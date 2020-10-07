Two fire safety devices could save your life, experts say

(KWTX) - On day two of Fire Prevention Week, the Waco Fire Department is advising residents to make sure they have these two safety devices in their homes.

The first is a smoke-carbon monoxide detector.

This devices should be situated in bedrooms and common areas on each level of a home, Waco Fire Department Lt. Keith Guillory said.

The National Fire Protection Association says they should be installed high on the walls or ceilings and at least 10 feet from a cooking appliance to minimize false alarms.

Smoke rises, experts say.

The batteries should be changed twice a year, in the spring and fall when the time changes.

There is also a 10-year smoke alarm on the market for people who are older and unable to change the batteries easily.

Every home should have a fire extinguisher in an area where it can be grabbed in seconds.

You can pick those up at your local home or hardware store.

