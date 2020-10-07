Advertisement

Waco: Construction of new fire HQ slightly delayed

Recent rains have put construction of the new Waco Fire Station No. 6 and Fire Administration Building at the old 25th Street Theatre site a little behind schedule. (Staff photos)
(KWTX)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Recent rains have put construction of the new Waco Fire Station No. 6 and Fire Administration Building a little behind schedule.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, city officials said the plumbing and electrical were completed, but they were needing to pour concrete slabs and hoped to start sometime this week.

After that, the walls can start going up.

The new fire station and administration building for the Waco Fire Dept. is replacing the old 25th Street Theatre but will be built in its image.

Council members approved the construction bid in May.

