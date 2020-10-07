Advertisement

Waco: Impact fees in the works

(KWTX)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City of Waco officials said Tuesday they’re 'behind the curve’ on implementing impact fees which force developers to pay for infrastructure improvements instead of the city and taxpayers.

“We are not on the cutting edge of cities implementing impact fees, in fact, we’re behind on that,” said Mayor Kyle Deaver. “I think it’s important that this council, the council that’s been studying this, overseeing this study for the past two years, adopt these impact fees before there’s a transition.”

The Mayor says, if the city doesn’t pass the ordinance, citizens who don’t benefit from a development being built will end up having to pay for it.

“If we don’t adopt both the residential and commercial/industrial, our existing residential taxpayers bear the burden of these costs," said Deaver.

However, critics of the measure say it will make new housing too expensive because developers will have to pass-on the costs to buyers.

“This is going to be the biggest detriment that Waco has seen as far as residential growth," said Larry Jackson, the only person who spoke on the proposed ordinance during Tuesday’s public hearing. “The burden is getting to a point that there will be no affordable housing in Waco, Texas.”

“Y’all need to reconsider the impact this is going to have,” Jackson told the council.

The city has been working on this for years, Deaver said.

“I’m pleased with the work that’s been done,” he said. “There’s been some strategic exemptions and limits”

“There’s a spectrum, it seems to me, between simple and fair, and we’re trying to balance between simple and fair, and I think we’re doing that and aiming more towards fair,” he said, admitting the commercial calculations were more complicated.

Deaver said there would be a five-year “ramp up period" for both the residential and commercial developments.

The city council will take a final vote on the ordinance during its regularly scheduled meeting Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: Construction of new fire HQ slightly delayed

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Recent rains have put construction of the new Waco Fire Station No. 6 and Fire Administration Building a little behind schedule.

Our Town

Robinson: Retired drug dog passes away

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The City of Robinson is mourning the loss of former police K9 officer "Darth".

News

Bodies of local woman, son, found in vehicle after deadly shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The bodies of a local woman and her adult son were found in the back of a vehicle inside the garage of a home after a deadly shooting, an arrest affidavit says.

News

Central Texas man charged with arson after fire destroys house

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 37-year-old Central Texas man has been charged with arson after a weekend fire that destroyed a house.

Latest News

Politics

Biden says no debate if Trump still has virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
The next debate is scheduled for Oct. 15, with a third debate slated for Oct. 22.

State

Netflix is facing criminal charges in a small East Texas county over ‘Cuties’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JOLIE MCCULLOUGH AND STACY FERNÁNDEZ
The district attorney in Tyler County, where the grand jury indicted Netflix, is the son of U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, who has labeled the movie child pornography.

News

‘It’s been crazy,’ local middle school teacher says of new school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local middle school teacher says “it’s been crazy” as she provides classroom and remote instruction during an unprecedented start to a school year like no other.

News

Central Texas man, 28, snared in online child sex sting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 28-year-old Central Texas man snared in an ongoing online child sex sting was arrested Tuesday.

State

Mother, boyfriend charged after Houston girl disappeared, turned up dead in bayou

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Villasana
Maliyah was last seen at her family’s apartment complex playground. The mother said she left the girl alone for a few moments, and when she returned, the girl had disappeared.

Our Town

Fort Hood: Outdoor organization helps troops handle stress, focus on faith

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
An outdoor organization launched by a Marine Corps veteran is helping active-duty military personnel handle stress and focus on faith.