Advertisement

Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Don’t wear a costume mask over a cloth mask
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, door to door trick or treating runs a high risk when it comes to the coronavirus.

But for some parents, letting go of a tradition can be hard.

“I think the most important part for us is trying to get some sense of normalcy, but also reducing risk,” said Benjamin Chapman, a food safety specialist at North Carolina State University.

For those who plan to get dressed up, the CDC says don’t substitute a Halloween mask for a cloth mask, unless it’s made of two or more layers of breathable fabric covering your mouth and nose without gaps.

Also, don’t wear a costume mask over a cloth mask.

The CDC says it can be dangerous because it could make it hard to breathe.

Instead, the agency suggests, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

When it comes to handing out candy, pre-packaged baggies may be the best option.

“As opposed to all hands going into a bowl, or more risky, someone actually placing food, candy or treats directly into a bag,” Chapman says.

The good news is food and food packaging have a low risk of virus transmission.

“Really, the best risk management that kids can do and parents can do is just washing hands after handling the packaging before eating,” according to Chapman.

As always, the CDC says to limit contact with commonly touched surfaces and to continue to practice social distancing.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect arrested after site of memorial to slain Fort Hood soldier vandalized

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Police Wednesday arrested a man wanted in connection with vandalism at the site of a memorial to slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Politics

Trump hails experimental treatment for his virus recovery

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a new White House video posted Wednesday evening, Trump said his illness had shed light on an experimental antibody cocktail that he credited for his improved condition.

News

Nonprofit that serves area children chosen as TFNG Charity Champion

Updated: 24 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

National

Ex-cop charged in George Floyd’s death freed on $1 million bond

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond, and the Department of Corrections confirmed he was no longer in custody at the state’s facility in Oak Park Heights, where he had been detained.

State

Texas Supreme Court sides with Abbott, rules early voting can begin October 13

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By EMMA PLATOFF AND JOLIE MCCULLOUGH
Early voting in Texas can begin Oct. 13, following the timeline the governor laid out months ago, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

Latest News

National Politics

President Trump speaks from outside White House

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump says catching COVID was a "blessing from God" in a video recorded outside the White House.

National

NFL looking at ‘several’ protocol incidents with Titans

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive in the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Tell Me Something Good

Nonprofit that serves area children chosen as TFNG Charity Champion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Hays
A local nonprofit which helps provide services for children and adolescents who have emotional or behavioral difficulties has been chosen as a TFNB Charity Champion.

State

Texas man charged with bestiality

Updated: 1 hour ago
Detectives with the police department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit arrested a man accused of engaging in sexual contact with a dog.

Our Town

Fort Hood: Operation Phantom Action begins

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood took part in team building exercises Wednesday morning as part of the Army’s “Operation Phantom Action.”