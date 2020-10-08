10 things to do in Central Texas this weekend: 10.9.20

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further!

We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas including the rodeo, WWII planes, camping, and much more!

On Saturday, the Killeen animal shelter hosts Barktoberfest...A virtual fun run for you and your 4-legged friend. No pet? No problem! You can rent a dog for the event. Register your pet for a run goodie bag! Run goodie bag pick-up until Oct 12th at animal services, 3118 Commerce dr. Killeen, TX

Http://killeentexas.Gov/calendar.Aspx?Eid=726b

Or head over to the Stonetree Golf Course in Killeen for Oktoberfest 5k mug run. Walkers start at 7:15 am & runners start at 7:30am. Can’t make it? Join in virtually by using your own course. Register for the race before Saturday for only $25. There will be no race day registrations. Race after party celebration will be at brick & forge restaurant Killeen at your own leisure. Stonetree golf course is located at 1600 Stonetree Drive Killeen, TX 76543 and the Brick & Forge Killeen restaurant is located at 2901 E. Central Texas EXPY, Killeen, TX 76543. Each race participant will receive a coupon for one pint glass and one Oktoberfest beverage (must show coupon).

Https://runsignup.com/race/tx/killeen/oktoberfestmugrun

The rodeo is back and ready to take you on a wild ride! This year will feature professional bull riders, high-speed team events, barrel racing, the littlest mutton bustin' buckaroos! Get ready for the rowdiest rodeo in town at the Extraco events center in Waco. The one hot rodeo is this weekend and picks back up on from October 15th - October 17th , each night starting at 7:00 p.m. The rodeo events include: saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, bareback riding, barrel racing, tie-down roping and bull riding, not to mention everyone’s favorite calf scramble and mutton bustin'.

Plus, enjoy all of the fair food...minus the fair. That Fair Food Drive-In every day from 11 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. now until October 16, at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

Https://www.Hotfair.Com/

Run or walk in honor of fallen falls county k-9 deputy sheriff Matt Jones...By joining the National Run for the Badge Event...The goal is to raise $500...We can do it Central Texas! The team name for the fundraiser is Jonesy #3112-- Jones' badge number.

Https://www.Kwtx.Com/2020/09/23/fundraiser-planned-for-fallen-deputy/

This weekend...Rocks! Head over to Schoepf’s BBQ in Belton on Saturday at 6:00pm for an AC/DC tribute band, plus Infinite Journey – the music of Journey, and special guests Scratch 3. Call Darren @ Red’s Custom Tee’s (254-613-4718) to reserve your table! Schoepf’s BBQ is located at 702 E Central Ave Belton, TX 76513

https://www.schoepfsbbq.com/events-1/back-in-black-an-ac-dc-tribute-band-infinite-journey-and-scratch-3

Tired of being in the house? Grab a tent and the whole family and spend the night for Family Camp Out. Head to Heritage Park Expansion in Belton (formerly the Leon valley golf course). Pre-registration is required and set-up begins at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Enjoy camping along with fishing, kayaking, tie dying, s’mores, and more. There will be a food truck on Saturday night too. Breakfast on Sunday is included in the $10/person charge. You can pre-register at parksandrec@beltontexas.Gov or call 254-933-5860.

Http://cms6.Revize.Com/revize/beltontx/document_center/parks%20&%20recreation/family%20camp%20out%202020%20flyer%20and%20information.Pdf

What do you get when you cross a bear and a scientist? Sic 'Em Science Day at the Mayborn museum in Waco. Sic 'Em Science is a celebration of all things science at the Mayborn museum in collaboration with students and faculty of Baylor university. Hands on STEM (science, technology, engineering, & math) activities will be featured throughout the museum, including the fan favorite chemistry magic show at 3:00 pm. Bring your whole family to experience the wonders of science and let their discoveries spark the future. Admission to the museum includes all activities and events. Baylor university students and museum members receive free admission. The chemistry magic show may be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. For information on the status of the event, please call the museum at (254)710-1110.

Https://www.Baylor.Edu/mayborn/index.Php?Id=931472

Get everything your kids need (...and want!) at 50-90% off retail! At the Just Between Friends event at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton this weekend. This is a shopping extravaganza for babies through juniors, shoes, baby equipment and gear, maternity items, feeding and bathing gear, bedding, room decor, outdoor and indoor toys, sports equipment, electronics, books, games, toys, baby and children’s furniture, strollers, children’s decor, bouncy seats, and so much more! Friday & Saturday start at 9:00 a.m. and there is $2 entry for anyone over 12 years. Sunday, is half price day starting at 9:00 a.m. Admission is free on Sunday.

Https://www.Facebook.Com/justbetweenfriendsbellcountytexas/

At 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, the Commemorative Air Force brings the national air tour of historic WWII aircrafts to Waco. Book a ride or head down to the TSTC Waco airport for a unique ride on the smallest plane to fly as air force one choose from many others.

Https://www.Airpowersquadron.Org/waco-texas

& this year you don’t even have to drive to Austin to be part of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. It’s a virtual, free event this weekend. Visit their website for more information https://www.Aclfestival.Com/

