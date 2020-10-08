Baylor suspends all football-related activities

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University Thursday suspended all football-related activities to further evaluate recent positive tests for COVID-19 and to complete close-contact tracing.

“At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority,” Athletic Director Mack Rhoades said.

“We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on Oct. 17.”

The university reported 79 active cases of the virus Thursday, an increase of seven.

