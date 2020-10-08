Advertisement

Baylor suspends all football-related activities

Baylor University Thursday suspended all football-related activities to further evaluate recent positive tests for COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Baylor University Thursday suspended all football-related activities to further evaluate recent positive tests for COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(WIBW)
By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University Thursday suspended all football-related activities to further evaluate recent positive tests for COVID-19 and to complete close-contact tracing.

“At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority,” Athletic Director Mack Rhoades said.

“We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on Oct. 17.”

The university reported 79 active cases of the virus Thursday, an increase of seven.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Local counties report 5 more deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Central Texas counties reported five additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

Health

Waco ISD to close 4 campuses effective Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Waco ISD is closing four secondary campuses effective Friday because of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Health

US could have enough COVID vaccine for everyone by March, April

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed is tasked with the goal of producing 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Health

Central Texas district cancels classes after jump in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas district canceled classes Thursday and Friday after a jump in COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

Health

Bars can reopen in some parts of Texas

Updated: 21 hours ago
Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday issued an executive order that allows bars to reopen at 50% capacity in hospital regions where COVID-19 hospitalizations are low.

Health

Staying home, staying busy; local couple continues to contend with COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
One local couple is playing it safe by staying at home as much as possible, but the two admit that after seven months it’s getting old.

Health

One local youth football league has a plan to keep players on the field

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
One Central Texas youth football league has a plan aimed at keeping its players on the field.

Health

Six more Central Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 die, case total tops 22,000

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Six more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, according to data released Wednesday that show the total number of confirmed cases in the region is now more than 22,000.

Health

COVID-19 surge testing begins in McLennan County; 40,000 tests available

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT
|
By Hannah Hall
Free COVID-19 test sites opened Wednesday in the Waco area as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus.

Health

Prison unit locked down due to COVID-19 outbreak; 3 more area residents die

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Staff
A Central Texas state prison unit was locked down Tuesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak and three more area residents diagnosed with the virus have died.