Bell County prepares for election, early voting

BELTON, Texas (KWTX)-- Early voting in Texas begins October 13 ahead of election day on November 3. In Bell County, voters choosing to vote in person can cast their ballots at any of the 41 locations in the county.

Bell County’s Interim Election Administrator Michael Dutton said voters visiting polls should be aware that lines may appear longer than they are because of social distancing measures. Poll workers are expected to regularly wipe down surfaces. Voters will be required to practice social distancing and wear a “finger glove” provided to them by poll workers to limit direct contact with the voting machines.

Bell County Polling Locations

Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton, Texas 76513

BELTON Belton Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave., Belton, Texas 76513

BELTON Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th St., Belton, Texas 76513

BELTON Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton, Texas 76513

MORGAN’S POINT Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort, Texas 76513

LITTLE RIVER / ACADEMY Bliss Community Center, 109 South Evans, LR/A, Texas 76554

KILLEEN Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd Killeen, Texas 76543

HOLLAND Kuhlmann Civic Center, 100 West Travis Street, Holland, Texas 76534

KILLEEN First Church of God in Christ, 5201 West Cliff Rd., Killeen, Texas 76543

NOLANVILLE J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 North 10th St., Nolanville, Texas 76559

HARKER HEIGHTS VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Dr., Harker Heights, Texas 76548

HARKER HEIGHTS Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights, Texas 76548

SALADO Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado, TX 76571

KILLEEN Destiny Outreach Church, 101 N. W.S. Young Dr., Killeen, Texas 76541

KILLEEN Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, Texas 76543

KILLEEN Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen, Texas 76542

KILLEEN Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen, Texas 76542

HARKER HEIGHTS St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church 1000 E FM 2410 Harker Heights, Texas 76548

EAST TRIMMIER First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen, Texas 76542

TROY Troy Community Center, 201 East Main Troy, TX 76579

TEMPLE VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple, Texas 76504

TEMPLE Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. 3rd Street, Temple, Texas 76501

TEMPLEA & E Storage, 4970 E Highway 190, Temple, Texas 76502

TEMPLE Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple, Texas 76502

TEMPLE Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central, Temple, Texas 76504

TEMPLE Wilson Parks & Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple, Texas 76501

TEMPLE Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., Temple, Texas 76501

TEMPLE Temple College Pavilion - Leopard Room, Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R Felder Drive, Temple, Texas 76504

CYCLONE St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485 Burlington, TX 76519

MOFFAT / STAMPEDE First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple, Texas 76502

ROGERS First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie, Rogers, TX 76569

TEMPLE First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 South 31st St. Temple, Texas 76502

IVY GAP 3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner, Texas 76539

KILLEEN Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen, Texas 76541

KILLEEN Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Dr., Killeen, Texas 76541

KILLEEN Central Fire Station, 207 North 28th Street, Killeen, Texas 76541

KILLEEN Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen, Texas 76541

WEST TRIMMIER West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen, Texas 76540

KILLEEN Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen, Texas 76541

KILLEEN Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W. Elms Road, Killeen, Texas 76549

KILLEEN Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Dr., Killeen, Texas 76549

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.