Bell County prepares for election, early voting

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX)-- Early voting in Texas begins October 13 ahead of election day on November 3. In Bell County, voters choosing to vote in person can cast their ballots at any of the 41 locations in the county.

Bell County’s Interim Election Administrator Michael Dutton said voters visiting polls should be aware that lines may appear longer than they are because of social distancing measures.  Poll workers are expected to regularly wipe down surfaces. Voters will be required to practice social distancing and wear a “finger glove” provided to them by poll workers to limit direct contact with the voting machines.

Bell County Polling Locations

Belton Nazarene Church, 1701   Sparta Road, Belton, Texas 76513

BELTON Belton Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave., Belton, Texas 76513

BELTON Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th St., Belton,   Texas 76513

BELTON Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton, Texas 76513

MORGAN’S POINT Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s   Point Resort, Texas  76513

LITTLE RIVER / ACADEMY Bliss Community Center, 109 South Evans, LR/A, Texas  76554

KILLEEN Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd Killeen, Texas   76543

HOLLAND Kuhlmann Civic Center, 100 West Travis Street, Holland, Texas   76534

KILLEEN First Church of God in Christ, 5201 West Cliff Rd., Killeen,   Texas  76543

NOLANVILLE J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 North 10th St., Nolanville,   Texas  76559

HARKER HEIGHTS VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Dr., Harker Heights, Texas 76548

HARKER HEIGHTS Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers   Crossing, Harker Heights, Texas  76548

SALADO Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach   Rd., Salado, TX 76571

KILLEEN Destiny Outreach Church, 101 N. W.S. Young Dr., Killeen, Texas   76541

KILLEEN Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.,   Killeen, Texas 76543

KILLEEN Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan   Schleuter Loop, Killeen, Texas 76542

KILLEEN Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen, Texas  76542

HARKER HEIGHTS St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church 1000 E FM 2410 Harker   Heights, Texas 76548

EAST TRIMMIER First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road,   Killeen, Texas  76542

TROY Troy Community Center, 201 East Main Troy, TX 76579

TEMPLE VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple, Texas  76504

TEMPLE Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. 3rd Street, Temple, Texas   76501

TEMPLEA & E Storage, 4970 E Highway 190, Temple, Texas  76502

TEMPLE Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202   Birdcreek Drive, Temple, Texas  76502

TEMPLE Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central, Temple, Texas  76504

TEMPLE Wilson Parks & Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple, Texas 76501

TEMPLE Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., Temple, Texas  76501

TEMPLE Temple College Pavilion - Leopard Room, Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R Felder Drive, Temple, Texas  76504

CYCLONE St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485   Burlington, TX 76519

MOFFAT / STAMPEDE First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple, Texas   76502

ROGERS First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie, Rogers, TX  76569

TEMPLE First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 South 31st St. Temple,   Texas 76502

IVY GAP 3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner, Texas  76539

KILLEEN Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road,   Killeen, Texas  76541

KILLEEN Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Dr., Killeen, Texas 76541

KILLEEN Central Fire Station, 207 North 28th Street, Killeen,   Texas  76541

KILLEEN Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen, Texas  76541

WEST TRIMMIER West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen,   Texas  76540

KILLEEN Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen, Texas   76541

KILLEEN Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W. Elms Road, Killeen, Texas   76549

KILLEEN Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Dr., Killeen,   Texas  76549

