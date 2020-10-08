Local counties report 5 more deaths from COVID-19

(KWTX) - Several Central Texas counties reported new deaths from COVID-19 Thursday.

A 73-year-old McLennan County woman diagnosed with the virus has died, the Waco-McLennan County Health District said.

The county’s death toll now stands at 123.

The county reported 84 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, increasing the total to 8,800.

Of that number, 485 cases were active Thursday and 8,192 patients have recovered.

Navarro County officials reported the county’s 36th death from the virus Thursday.

Bell County health officials reported three more deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, a Killeen man in his 50s, a Belton man in his 90s and a Temple woman in her 90s.

The county’s death toll now stands at 90, according to local data.

The county reported an additional 26 cases Thursday, raising the total to 5,669.

Of the total, 378 cases were active and 5,201 patients have recovered.

