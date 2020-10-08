Central Texas district cancels classes after jump in COVID-19 cases

BREMOND, Texas (KWTX) – The Bremond ISD canceled classes Thursday and Friday after a jump in COVID-19 cases.

“We will make a decision on Sunday in regards to next week,” the district said.

Two high school students who were on campus Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

A staff member last on campus Tuesday has also tested positive for the virus.

Those who came into contact with the students and the employee were directly notified and will remain off campus for as long as 10 days.

On Sept. 25., the district notified parents it was discontinuing remote instruction and returning to face-to-face learning only effective at the start of this week.

Extracurricular activities are canceled through Saturday, the district said in a Facebook post, including Bremond’s football game Friday night against Mart, whose homecoming was scheduled Friday.

The game and all homecoming activities were postponed until Nov. 6, Mart Superintendent Betsy Burnett said in a Facebook post.

Good evening, The Homecoming game scheduled for Friday, October 9, vs. Bremond, has been canceled due to COVID-19... Posted by Mart Independent School District on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Robertson County was reporting 355 cases Thursday.

Of that number, 74 cases were active and 278 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed three lives in the county, according to local data.

State data showed four deaths.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.