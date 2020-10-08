House fire evacuation planning now could be life-saving later, experts s

(KWTX) - House fires claim nearly 4,000 lives and leave more than 2,000 injured every year in the U.S.

No one expects to have deal with a fire in the home, but creating a plan is one way to prepare for one.

The National Fire Protection Association says you and your family should walk through the house to find the best evacuation routes.

In the event of a fire, a closed the door to the room you are in can minimize the smoke and hold back the flames, allowing you time to think and take action.

Chose a place outside where everyone will meet up after leaving the house.

Also, fire experts said you should never go back inside the house.

If you have guests, make sure they know the drill, too.

Practice the plan monthly, Keith Guillory, of the Waco Fire Department says, just as students participate in regular fire drills at school.

“Understand your plan. Go over your plan. Review your plan with your family. Know where those safe spaces are outside so you and your family can get out to safety, and the fire department can come in and do their job if you have a fire in your home,” he said.

