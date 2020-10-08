Advertisement

House fire evacuation planning now could be life-saving later, experts s

No one expects to have to deal with a house fire, but making a plan for escaping safely should one break out could be life-saving, experts say.
No one expects to have to deal with a house fire, but making a plan for escaping safely should one break out could be life-saving, experts say.(NFPA)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - House fires claim nearly 4,000 lives and leave more than 2,000 injured every year in the U.S.

No one expects to have deal with a fire in the home, but creating a plan is one way to prepare for one.

The National Fire Protection Association says you and your family should walk through the house to find the best evacuation routes.

In the event of a fire, a closed the door to the room you are in can minimize the smoke and hold back the flames, allowing you time to think and take action.

Chose a place outside where everyone will meet up after leaving the house.

Also, fire experts said you should never go back inside the house.

If you have guests, make sure they know the drill, too.

Practice the plan monthly, Keith Guillory, of the Waco Fire Department says, just as students participate in regular fire drills at school.

“Understand your plan. Go over your plan. Review your plan with your family. Know where those safe spaces are outside so you and your family can get out to safety, and the fire department can come in and do their job if you have a fire in your home,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: TxDOT helps first responders navigate I-35 during expansion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Hall
The Texas Department of Transportation is helping first responders avoid backups on Interstate 35 in emergencies when minutes count.

Health

Central Texas district cancels classes after jump in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas district canceled classes Thursday and Friday after a jump in COVID-19 cases.

Health

Waco ISD to close 4 campuses effective Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Waco ISD is closing four secondary campuses effective Friday because of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

State

Texas teen injuried after SUV crashes into bedroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Texas teenager's bedroom.

Latest News

News

SUV veers off local highway, goes airborne, hits, kills woman on side of the road

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman who stopped to help two stranded motorists died after she was struck by an SUV that veered off a Central Texas highway, struck a culvert and went airborne, authorities said Thursday.

News

Local SWAT team called out after online solicitation suspect hides in attic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Woodway's SWAT team was called out late Wednesday afternoon after a suspect in an online solicitation sting barricaded himself inside a home in Bellmead.

News

Fort Hood: Operation Phantom Action begins

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

TxDOT partnership helping first responders navigate construction

Updated: 4 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

Politics

President says he will not participate in virtual debate with Biden

Updated: 6 hours ago
The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place virtually amid the fallout from the president’s diagnosis of COVID-19.

News

How one league is keeping youth sports safe

Updated: 14 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five