Local man gives back, gets more in return from raffle

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - You might not always think of helping out a good cause when you think of sports cars, but after a raffle was held in Waco for one lucky person, the two go hand in hand.

The people at Shepherd’s Heart dropped off a 50th Anniversary Mustang convertible to its new owner, Kelly Oliver, Wednesday afternoon.

Oliver won the car after buying a $25 raffle ticket.

Bird Kultgen Ford helped with the fundraiser. Everyone involved say they were happy to help the food pantry, especially during the pandemic.

“It’s been a long hot summer,” said Robert Gager with Shepherds Heart. He said the raffle will help them feed Central Texans throughout the holiday season.

As for the lucky winner, Oliver said he still can’t believe he won. “I’m happy. Super happy to help,” Oliver said.

