Local SWAT team called out after online solicitation suspect flees

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A SWAT team was called out late Wednesday afternoon after a man wanted for online solicitation barricaded himself inside his house in Woodway.

Officers arrived at the home at around 4 p.m. Wednesday to serve the warrant, Woodway Public Safety Department Chief Bret Crook said.

When the man saw them, he ran inside.

Officers ultimately used tear gas, and then found the man hiding under insulation in the attic.

No one was hurt.

