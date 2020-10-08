Advertisement

Local SWAT team called out after online solicitation suspect flees

Officers found the man in the attic of the home.
Officers found the man in the attic of the home.(Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A SWAT team was called out late Wednesday afternoon after a man wanted for online solicitation barricaded himself inside his house in Woodway.

Officers arrived at the home at around 4 p.m. Wednesday to serve the warrant, Woodway Public Safety Department Chief Bret Crook said.

When the man saw them, he ran inside.

Officers ultimately used tear gas, and then found the man hiding under insulation in the attic.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Bars can reopen in some parts of Texas

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday issued an executive order that allows bars to reopen at 50% capacity in hospital regions where COVID-19 hospitalizations are low.

News

Suspect arrested after site of memorial to slain Fort Hood soldier vandalized

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Police Wednesday arrested a man wanted in connection with vandalism at the site of a memorial to slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

News

Two area churches burglarized, vandalized; reward offered for information

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A reward of as much as $2,000 is offered for information after someone broke into and vandalized two Central Texas churches.

Health

Staying home, staying busy; local couple continues to contend with COVID-19

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
One local couple is playing it safe by staying at home as much as possible, but the two admit that after seven months it’s getting old.

Latest News

Health

One local youth football league has a plan to keep players on the field

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
One Central Texas youth football league has a plan aimed at keeping its players on the field.

Health

Six more Central Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 die, case total tops 22,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Six more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, according to data released Wednesday that show the total number of confirmed cases in the region is now more than 22,000.

News

Charity Champion: Klaras Center For Families

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Noon

News

Nonprofit that serves area children chosen as TFNB Charity Champion

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Politics

Texas Supreme Court sides with Abbott, rules early voting can begin October 13

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By EMMA PLATOFF AND JOLIE MCCULLOUGH
Early voting in Texas can begin Oct. 13, following the timeline the governor laid out months ago, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

Tell Me Something Good

Nonprofit that serves area children chosen as TFNB Charity Champion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A local nonprofit which helps provide services for children and adolescents who have emotional or behavioral difficulties has been chosen as a TFNB Charity Champion.