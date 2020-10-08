Advertisement

Mom arranges wedding day surprise for local bride

McGregor native Ashley Hale, now Goodman, was taking some last-minute pictures before the ceremony when YouTuber and wedding coordinator Jamie Wolfer came walking up the sidewalk.
By Julie Hays
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A local bride got the surprise of her life just moments before walking down the aisle when the California wedding planner she’s followed online daily since her engagement showed up and surprised her at a venue in Central Texas.

“To meet her is an absolute dream come true,” Goodman said.

“I was in disbelief until I heard her voice--and I’ve been listening to that voice since November--and I immediately thought ‘oh my gosh’ My mom would make this happen.”

And she did.

Valerie Citrano reached out to Wolfer, who also owns JW Coordination, on Instagram to let her know about her daughter’s obsession with her wedding knowledge and tips.

She told Wolfer how much it would mean to Ashley to meet her, but never imagined the planner with nearly 100,000 subscribers on her Jamie Wolfer channel would actually show up.

Honoring such a request was actually something the planner said she’d wanted to do for years.

“I was like ‘Can I do this?’ because honestly, it’s always been something I’ve always wanted to do,” she said.

“I thought it would be really fun to just totally surprise a subscriber on their wedding day so this was like the perfect opportunity that fell right into my lap,” Wolfer said.

Luckily for the bride, Wolfer had recently announced she’d moved to Central Texas because she decided it would be a great place to raise kids and more affordable.

“I gave it a quick little Google and found out that this venue was like 20 or 30 minutes away from me so I thought ‘why not.’  If I can bring a little bit extra joy to this person’s day when I’ve got nothing else going on. Let’s put on a fancy dress and go say ‘hello.’”

The gesture left the bride in shock and tears, mostly, Ashley said, because getting to the wedding finish line, which included a change in venue and date because of COVID-19, had been so challenging.

Jamie being there was icing on the cake.

“I started shaking and crying,” Goodman said.

“It was an absolute dream come true.”

And it was a dream come true for the wedding planner who not only attended the ceremony but stayed for some of the reception, too.

“Ashley’s reaction is something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.  It was so cool.  It was so sweet. I am humbled and honored,” Wolfer said.

Ashely and her husband, Tanner, who grew up in Jacksonville in East Texas will make their home in Central Texas.

