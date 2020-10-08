Small Rain Chance from Delta for Friday, but then the Heat Cranks Up

Hurricane Delta is on approach as we head into Friday -- a late Friday landfall looks to be the case in Louisiana. The predicted area for landfall is very similar to that of Hurricane Laura just a little earlier in the season. Many houses and buildings still have major damage from Category 4 Hurricane Laura. Delta is gaining a little bit of intensity tonight too -- it will likely make landfall as a Category 2 or 3 hurricane.

For us, Delta brings in some minor impacts Friday and even into the weekend. For Friday, we will still have some cloud cover and a small rain chance along and east of I-35 from Delta but as the tropical system pushes more inland and to the NE, we will be on the drier side of the storm and things will get hot over the weekend. Saturday brings highs in the upper 80s/low 90s, so still not too terrible. Sunday is the really hot day for us -- highs will be in the upper 90s and some of us (especially along and west of I-35) could even see those dreaded triple digits back. Yuck!

Thankfully the bad heat doesn’t last very long as we expect a cold front to help bring us back into the 80s for next week. It will still be warm and above normal in terms of the heat for most of next week...until a stronger cold front comes in by week’s end. That cold front will bring some of the fall down into Central Texas late next week and possibility into next weekend too.

