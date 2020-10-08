Some Rain Possible From Delta, Record Heat This Weekend

Hurricane Delta continue to reorganize and gather strength over the western Gulf of Mexico and is set to make landfall as a category 2 or potentially category 3 storm Friday along the west-central Louisiana coastline. Delta is growing a bit in size but the strongest winds and heaviest rain should stay well east of our area. We still are expecting Delta to influence our weather this week with some rain chances before sinking air behind Delta greatly increases our temperatures. Temperatures today will start out in the upper 50s and low 60s before warming into the low-to-mid 80s this afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies, especially so east of I-35, with a 20% chance of a few afternoon showers east of I-35 too. Today’s rain chances are only from 1 PM until 6 PM but rain chances return tomorrow before dawn. Off and on showers are possible, mainly east of I-35, Friday but the showers should be few and far between and it won’t be raining all day long. Rain chances Friday are near 30% east of I-35 with only a 20% chance of rain for the rest of the area. Highs Friday should be cooler thanks to mostly cloudy skies as we only warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Delta departs Texas and Louisiana this weekend but sinking air and southwesterly winds behind the system will cause a big increase in our temperatures. Saturday will be the coolest day of the weekend. Morning temperatures will be comfortable in the low 60s but will quickly warm and should reach into the upper 80s and low 90s late in the day. Southwesterly winds will be relatively weak Saturday but will increase to between 10 to 20 MPH Sunday. The extra boost in wind speeds will raise highs into the mid-to-upper 90s Sunday. Sunday’s record high temperature of 97° will be challenged and could fall. Sunday’s extremely warm temperatures cool off only into the upper 80s and low 90s Monday as a weak cold front slides through the area. Although Monday’s front only brings a 20% chance of rain, it’ll help to drop temperatures into the low-to-mid 80s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Another cold front may arrive late next week and could bring us better rain chances next Thursday or Friday with highs potentially dropping into the 70s next weekend.

