Staying home, staying busy; local couple continues to contend with COVID-19

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Since March, Irene Andrews and her wife have followed CDC guidelines and stayed home as much as possible

“We often discuss that it is getting old,” Andrews said.

But even though it’s getting old, they remain optimistic and keep busy with such activities as gardening, beekeeping, composting and collecting rain water.

The two have also learned to use the internet for their benefit, connecting with friends and family virtually as well as doing all their shopping online.

“We do everything online if at all possible it’s online,” she says.

“The only people we see are the ones who deliver.”

Not seeing and hugging loved ones over the last several months has taken a toll and Andrews says thinking about the holidays makes her emotional.

“We’ll be wearing our Santa hats and waiving to families out the window.”

“Not watching the grandchildren open their presents not sitting on your lap, I don’t even want to think about it.”

This election season has been very different, too.

Andrews says she is typically very involved in getting voters registered and poll workers signed up.

“This year I have learned to delegate. I am supervising and taking calls and sending this person here and that person there all on the phone from my house,” Andrews said.

Just this week she received her ballot in the mail, something she planned to fill out Wednesday to get it out as soon as possible.

While many are tired of staying home or think the virus is going away, the Andrews family continues to stay vigilant, prepared to stay home as long as necessary.

“We have given so much to make sure that we’re safe and those around us are safe so we don’t want to throw all that away. Even if this goes into February March of next year god forbid, we are prepared.”

