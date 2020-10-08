Advertisement

SUV veers off local highway, goes airborne, hits, kills woman on side of the road

A woman who stopped to help two stranded motorists died after she was struck by an SUV that veered off a Central Texas highway, struck a culvert and went airborne, authorities said Thursday.
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX)

A woman who stopped to help two stranded motorists died after she was struck by an SUV that veered off U.S. Highway 84 Wednesday three miles west of Gatesville, struck a culvert and went airborne, authorities said Thursday.

Authorities identified the victim Thursday as Kary Sue Ann Poorman, 58, of Purmela.

Poorman had pulled off the highway to offer assistance to two men whose 2015 Audi sedan was disabled by road debris lodged beneath the vehicle, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Thursday.

An eastbound 2014 Subaru Forester driven by Joan Ann Werner, 76, of Canyon Lake veered off the road as it approached the two vehicles, Washko said.

“The Subaru struck a culvert, went airborne, and then struck Poorman and one of the male occupants of the Audi. Coryell,” he said.

Poorman died at the scene.

The man who was struck was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Werner was taken to Scott & White by ambulance.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

