Texas teen injuried after SUV crashes into bedroom

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) -Local authorities are investigating an accident where a vehicle crashed into a south Laredo home.

The collision happened on Wednesday night at the 3900 block of Bandera Drive.

Officials with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and saw that an SUV had crashed into the bedroom of a residence.

A 16-year-old was inside the bedroom at the time of the accident.

Fortunately, the teen only sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

According to witnesses, six minors fled the scene after the accident.

The case remains under investigation by the Laredo Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.