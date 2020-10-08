Advertisement

Waco: Downtown intersection blocked off after crew hits natural gas line

An intersection in downtown Waco was blocked off Thursday evening after a construction crew hit a natural gas line.
An intersection in downtown Waco was blocked off Thursday evening after a construction crew hit a natural gas line.(Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An intersection in downtown Waco was blocked off Thursday evening after a construction crew hit a natural gas line.

Waco firefighters responded at around 6:30 p.m. after the break was reported at 210 South 5th Street.

The gas line is underwater, a fire official said.

South 5th Street was blocked at Franklin Avenue while an Atmos crew repaired the line.

