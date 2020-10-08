Waco: TxDOT helps first responders navigate I-35 during expansion

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – When work started on the expansion of Interstate 35 through Waco, The Texas Department of Transportation’s Communications Steering Committee took extra steps to make sure first responders stayed in the loop.

Elizabeth Thomas, emergency management coordinator for Waco and McLennan County, said first responders have had to make some changes to their normal routes, but that has been easier with the help from TxDOT.

Through the partnership with TxDOT, the first responders have color coded maps, advance notice of changes to road closures and the help of traffic cameras along I-35.

“We want to give them the best information to have the quickest access and also good response times,” Thomas said.

“Sometimes these car accidents are very life-threatening, and you want to have the first responders get there as soon as possible.”

Thomas said in particular, the cameras are helpful in determining where a crash is on I-35 and the best route to get there.

“If they use those cameras, it gives them a quicker access look at it to say okay, here’s where we can pinpoint the accident is,” Thomas said.

“It’s closer to (University) Parks. We can work our way back through U Parks to get on to the scene.”

Thomas said it is important for the first responders to have all the information possible in order to be prepared to respond to calls for service.

