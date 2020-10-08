Advertisement

Waco: TxDOT helps first responders navigate I-35 during expansion

By Hannah Hall
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – When work started on the expansion of Interstate 35 through Waco, The Texas Department of Transportation’s Communications Steering Committee took extra steps to make sure first responders stayed in the loop.

Elizabeth Thomas, emergency management coordinator for Waco and McLennan County, said first responders have had to make some changes to their normal routes, but that has been easier with the help from TxDOT.

Through the partnership with TxDOT, the first responders have color coded maps, advance notice of changes to road closures and the help of traffic cameras along I-35.

“We want to give them the best information to have the quickest access and also good response times,” Thomas said.

“Sometimes these car accidents are very life-threatening, and you want to have the first responders get there as soon as possible.”

Thomas said in particular, the cameras are helpful in determining where a crash is on I-35 and the best route to get there.

“If they use those cameras, it gives them a quicker access look at it to say okay, here’s where we can pinpoint the accident is,” Thomas said.

“It’s closer to (University) Parks. We can work our way back through U Parks to get on to the scene.”

Thomas said it is important for the first responders to have all the information possible in order to be prepared to respond to calls for service.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

House fire evacuation planning now could be life-saving later, experts s

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
No one expects to have to deal with a house fire, but making a plan for escaping safely should one break out could be life-saving, experts say.

Health

Central Texas district cancels classes after jump in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas district canceled classes Thursday and Friday after a jump in COVID-19 cases.

Health

Waco ISD to close 4 campuses effective Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Waco ISD is closing four secondary campuses effective Friday because of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

State

Texas teen injuried after SUV crashes into bedroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Texas teenager's bedroom.

Latest News

News

SUV veers off local highway, goes airborne, hits, kills woman on side of the road

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman who stopped to help two stranded motorists died after she was struck by an SUV that veered off a Central Texas highway, struck a culvert and went airborne, authorities said Thursday.

News

Local SWAT team called out after online solicitation suspect hides in attic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Woodway's SWAT team was called out late Wednesday afternoon after a suspect in an online solicitation sting barricaded himself inside a home in Bellmead.

News

Fort Hood: Operation Phantom Action begins

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

TxDOT partnership helping first responders navigate construction

Updated: 4 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

Politics

President says he will not participate in virtual debate with Biden

Updated: 6 hours ago
The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place virtually amid the fallout from the president’s diagnosis of COVID-19.

News

How one league is keeping youth sports safe

Updated: 15 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five