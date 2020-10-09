2020 Puppy Picks: Hazel, Week 7
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The puppies are 5-1 so far this season.
This week, Hazel thinks the Salado Eagles (6-1) will defeat the Connally Cadets (3-2).
|WEEK
|PUPPY
|PREDICTION
|RESULT
|PUPPY RECORD
|1
|Jasmine
|Salado Eagles
|SALADO 45, Troy 24
|1-0
|2
|Rudy
|Mart Panthers
|MART 43, McGregor 33
|2-0
|3
|Marty
|Crawford Pirates
|CRAWFORD 62, Axtell 0
|3-0
|4
|Libby
|Bosqueville Bulldogs
|BOSQUEVILLE 52, Riesel 26
|4-0
|5
|Taz
|Mexia Blackcats
|CHINA SPRING 41, Mexia 9
|4-1
|6
|Carmine
|Connally Cadets
|CONNALLY 49, Robinson 7
|5-1
|7
|Hazel
|Salado Eagles
|TBD
|TBD
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.