2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19 threat

The annual show, which was scheduled to run from Jan. 15 through Feb. 6, 2021 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, typically draws daily crowds of 140,000.
The annual show, which was scheduled to run from Jan. 15 through Feb. 6, 2021 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, typically draws daily crowds of 140,000.(FWSSR photo)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - The 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has been canceled because it would pose a “very high risk” for the spread of COVID-19, organizers announced Friday.

“This is a heartbreaking decision for our leadership and was not made lightly,” Stock Show President and General Manager Brad Barnes said.

“We wanted to find a way to safely hold a Show for our 1.2 million guests, exhibitors and competitors. Unfortunately, the challenges we face to create practical and enforceable protocols and procedures to comply with COVID-19 guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are extremely daunting. The uncertainty of the virus potential spread across Texas and the nation during the upcoming flu season was another major factor weighing on our decision,” he said.

The annual show, which was scheduled to run from Jan. 15 through Feb. 6, 2021 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, typically draws daily crowds of 140,000.

“The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

“We support the Stock Show’s executive committee in making this difficult decision.”

The show has only been canceled once before, at the height of World War II in 1943. The only other time a Stock Show was cancelled was 1943 near the height of World War II.

